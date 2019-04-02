SBS Hindi

Here is what Indian Australians want from the federal budget

Indian Australian on Federal Budget

Published 2 April 2019 at 5:11pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
This year’s federal budget 2019 will be announced on 2nd April Tuesday night.

The federal budget has been brought forward because of the federal elections to be held in the month of May. As is in case of last budgets of the governments, the Morrison government will also focus on policies which can win it votes.

Indian Australians are curious about how it will affect and impact them.

Sharad Pandey is IT consultant in Melbourne.

He told SBS Hindi, “If taxes can be reduced will be that best news for people like me, we will invest that money in the economy and create wealth.”

Sumitra Puri lives in the western part of Melbourne.

She says, “How can government neglect this part of the city, traffic jams and congestion seems to be part of life in the once most liveable city in the world.”

Ritika is a homemaker in Melbourne.

She says, “I am worried about the cost of living in the last few years income has not increased much but outgoings are increasing rapidly.”

I always budget for the month but nowadays I struggling to juggle things.

Nitya Shivkumar is Mortgage broker.

She told SBS Hindi, “ The policies of government should reflect empowerment of the working class.” 

