Published 3 June 2016 at 7:11pm, updated 15 June 2016 at 2:37pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Interview by Harita Mehta In this interview, I talk to Dr Ritesh Chugh (Senior Lecturer – School of Engineering and Technology) from Central Queensland University about the use of hi-tech devices for cheating in exams. Dr Chugh has highlighted the recent issue of cheating in an exam in Thailand where students were caught using spy devices. He then goes on to tell us about the cheating devices and their functionality. I then ask him where these devices are available. To this, he responds by saying how easily these devices are available. In summary, he has also highlighted some steps that educational institutions should take to reduce the use of such devices. Cheating in exams has come a long way. Listen to the podcast to find out more about this growing menace, which educational institutions now have to face.
