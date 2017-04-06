Hidden Aboriginal star maps in Australia’s highway network

This audio feature is based on Robert S. Fuller's original article "How ancient Aboriginal star maps have shaped Australia's highway network" from The Conversation.
Australian sky Source: R. Scott Hinks/Wikimedia, CC BY-SA (Wikimedia commons)
For 50,000 years, Australias First Peoples have traveled long distances using star maps in the night sky. When youre driving on a major road out on country, chances are you may be driving on an Aboriginal dreaming track developed thousands of years ago. Listen to this beautiful and musical journey.
