SBS Hindi

Hidden Aboriginal star maps in Australia’s highway network

SBS Hindi

Australian sky

Australian sky Source: R. Scott Hinks/Wikimedia, CC BY-SA (Wikimedia commons)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 April 2017 at 2:36pm, updated 6 April 2017 at 5:46pm
By Ildiko Dauda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For 50,000 years, Australias First Peoples have traveled long distances using star maps in the night sky. When youre driving on a major road out on country, chances are you may be driving on an Aboriginal dreaming track developed thousands of years ago. Listen to this beautiful and musical journey.

Published 6 April 2017 at 2:36pm, updated 6 April 2017 at 5:46pm
By Ildiko Dauda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This audio feature is based on Robert S. Fuller's original article "How ancient Aboriginal star maps have shaped Australia's highway network" from The Conversation.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023