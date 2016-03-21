SBS Hindi

High Commissioner of Fiji Yogesh Poonja speaks to SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi

His Excellency Yogesh Poonja with Kumud in SBS Studio

His Excellency Yogesh Poonja with Kumud in SBS Studio Source: Renzo Colla

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 March 2016 at 6:31pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

His Excellency The High Commissioner of Fiji Yogesh Poonja visited the SBS studios. In an exclusive interview with the Hindi Program he spoke about the progress in the rehabilitation of Fiji after the devastating Cyclone Winston.The High Commissioner lauds the aid provided by the Australian Government and acknowledges Australia as a" Big Brother" of Fiji.

Published 21 March 2016 at 6:31pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds