High Commissioner of Fiji Yogesh Poonja speaks to SBS Hindi

His Excellency Yogesh Poonja with Kumud in SBS Studio Source: Renzo Colla
Published 21 March 2016 at 6:31pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
His Excellency The High Commissioner of Fiji Yogesh Poonja visited the SBS studios. In an exclusive interview with the Hindi Program he spoke about the progress in the rehabilitation of Fiji after the devastating Cyclone Winston.The High Commissioner lauds the aid provided by the Australian Government and acknowledges Australia as a" Big Brother" of Fiji.
