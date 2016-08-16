SBS Hindi

High Hopes- New Diabetes Treatment

A nurse gives a patient a diabetes test (AAP)

Published 16 August 2016 at 4:11pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
A medical expert leading trials of a new diabetes treatment in the Northern Territory wants the Federal Government to invest more in managing chronic disease for remote communities. It comes as the government announced Indigenous patients with type 2 diabetes would particularly benefit from a reduced injection regimen being added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

