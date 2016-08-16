High Hopes- New Diabetes Treatment

: A nurse gives a patient a diabetes test (AAP) Source: AAP
Published 16 August 2016 at 4:11pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A medical expert leading trials of a new diabetes treatment in the Northern Territory wants the Federal Government to invest more in managing chronic disease for remote communities. It comes as the government announced Indigenous patients with type 2 diabetes would particularly benefit from a reduced injection regimen being added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.
Published 16 August 2016 at 4:11pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share