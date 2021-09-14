SBS Hindi

Hindi Diwas 2021: Meet the young Hindi students in Australia

Bal Bharathi Vidyalaya

A pre-COVID Hindi Diwas celebration at Indo-Australia Bal Bharathi Vidyalaya in Sydney. (File Photo) Source: Supplied by Mala Mehta

Published 14 September 2021 at 3:33pm, updated 15 September 2021 at 4:00pm
By Vrishali Jain
Indo-Aust Bal Bharathi Vidyalaya is Sydney's first Hindi school. Its founder Mala Mehta, a recipient of the Medal of the Order of Australia, and a few Hindi students have shared their respective teaching and learning experience on Hindi Diwas, which is celebrated every year on 14 September.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

