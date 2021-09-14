Hindi Diwas 2021: Meet the young Hindi students in Australia

Published 14 September 2021 at 3:33pm, updated 15 September 2021 at 4:00pm
By Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Indo-Aust Bal Bharathi Vidyalaya is Sydney's first Hindi school. Its founder Mala Mehta, a recipient of the Medal of the Order of Australia, and a few Hindi students have shared their respective teaching and learning experience on Hindi Diwas, which is celebrated every year on 14 September.
Published 14 September 2021 at 3:33pm, updated 15 September 2021 at 4:00pm
By Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.