Hindi Films and Patriotism

Published 17 August 2013 at 5:52pm, updated 14 April 2016 at 5:56pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
There are a number of patriotic films which have been made in Bollywood. In fact, films and film music plays a major role to keep our patriotic spirit alive.Celebrating Independence Day, a segment on patriotic films is presented by Anita Barar...

