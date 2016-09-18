Indian CG in Sydney B. Vanlalvawna, Rekha Rajvanshi, Dr Ian Wilford, NSW MP Jodi Mckay and Anita Barar among others at Hindi Conference Source: Sheba Nandkeolyar Facebook
Published 18 September 2016 at 6:46pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
A Hindi conference was organized on 17th September in Sydney. The Indian Literary and Art Society of Australia Inc along with Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan, with the support of Consulate General of India organized this Conference. Hindi lovers and people from various fields who work in areas related to Hindi in Australia were at this event. We were there too. Tune in for more...
