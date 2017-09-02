Hindi learning is becoming popular in Hobart

Mr. Ajit Ramdas of Hindu society of Tasmania in Hobart while speaking to Anita Barar said that over the period there had been an interest in Australians to learn Hindi. So it was decided to arrange such teaching. He added that it helps them a lot when they visit India .





That's why the focus at the moment is on Conversational Hindi.





At the moment, there are mainly adults but as Dr Geeta Lad who is one of the teacher there said that they might have summer classes for children too.





She said that learning conversational Hindi not only makes their India visit interesting but comfortable too.





Other than Hindi, the society also holds classes for teaching Tamil language too.















