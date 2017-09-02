SBS Hindi

Hindi learning is becoming popular in Hobart

SBS Hindi

Hindi Class in Hobart - Sitting from left Ajit Ramdas, Rob O'connor, Bean Singh,Seema Lohchab,Standing-Dr. Geeta Lad, Indu Bhola

Hindi Class in Hobart - Sitting from left Ajit Ramdas, Rob O'connor, Bean Singh,Seema Lohchab,Standing-Dr. Geeta Lad, Indu Bhola Source: Karunakara DT

Published 2 September 2017 at 1:56pm, updated 2 September 2017 at 2:29pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
There is a growing interest for Hindi learning in Hobart. Indian community has taken up the initiative to teach Hindi. Dr. Geeta Lad speaks with Anita Barar about this initiative.

Mr. Ajit Ramdas of Hindu society of Tasmania in Hobart while speaking to Anita Barar said that over the period there had been an interest in Australians to learn Hindi. So it was decided to arrange such teaching. He added that it helps them a lot when they visit India .

That's why the focus at the moment is on Conversational Hindi.

At the moment, there are mainly adults but as Dr Geeta Lad who is one of the teacher there said that they might have summer classes for children too.

She said that learning conversational Hindi not only makes their India visit interesting but comfortable too.

Other than Hindi, the society also holds classes for teaching Tamil language too.



 

