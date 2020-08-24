Hindi News 24th August 2020

SBS Hindi

24th August 2020

Sonia Gandhi (Interim Congress President) has asked to look for her replacement

Sonia Gandhi (Interim Congress President) has asked to look for her replacement. CWC meet is underway today 24th August 2020. Source: Sonu Mehta-Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Published 24 August 2020 at 6:43pm
In this bulletin... ** New coronavirus cases in Victoria as the government plans to extend the state of emergency provision** A Liberal party power broker quits after more allegations of branch-stacking** In India, Congress working Committe meeting is on... and more news

