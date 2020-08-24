Hindi News 24th August 2020

Sonia Gandhi (Interim Congress President) has asked to look for her replacement. CWC meet is underway today 24th August 2020. Source: Sonu Mehta-Hindustan Times via Getty Images
In this bulletin... ** New coronavirus cases in Victoria as the government plans to extend the state of emergency provision** A Liberal party power broker quits after more allegations of branch-stacking** In India, Congress working Committe meeting is on... and more news
Published 24 August 2020 at 6:43pm
Source: SBS
