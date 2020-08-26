SBS Hindi

Hindi News 26th August 2020

A healthcare worker wearing a PPE suit offers sweets to a child of a Covid-19 patient wearing a mask at the COVID-19 isolation centre.

A healthcare worker wearing a PPE suit offers sweets to a child of a Covid-19 patient wearing a mask at the COVID-19 isolation centre.

Published 26 August 2020 at 5:41pm
By Vikas awana
Hindi News 26 August 2020, 1700. In this bulletin...** Another 24 people die of COVID-19 in Victoria with 149 new cases ** 1,000 deaths in a day due to the Coronavirus in India. And ** English bowler James Anderson creates history.

