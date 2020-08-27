SBS Hindi

Hindi News 27th August 2020

Virus testing in India

India Covid -19 cases mounts over 3.3 million with single-day spike of 75,760 coronavirus cases. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

Published 27 August 2020 at 6:27pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this bulletin...** An Australian terrorist sentenced to life in jail without parole over the Christchurch shootings ** A fatal multi-vehicle crash on the Sydney Harbour Bridge disrupts traffic ** India registers record single-day spike of COVID 19 cases and more news...

