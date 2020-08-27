Hindi News 27th August 2020

India Covid -19 cases mounts over 3.3 million with single-day spike of 75,760 coronavirus cases. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
In this bulletin...** An Australian terrorist sentenced to life in jail without parole over the Christchurch shootings ** A fatal multi-vehicle crash on the Sydney Harbour Bridge disrupts traffic ** India registers record single-day spike of COVID 19 cases and more news...
