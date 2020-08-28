Hindi News 28th August 2020

Mrs. Kobo, 23. The Great Andamanese tribe is almost on the verge of extinction. They are one of the last surviving Negrito tribes still living in India. Source: Pallava Bagla/Corbis via Getty Images
Published 28 August 2020 at 5:52pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin...** Three people killed by falling trees during storms in Melbourne ** Victoria's COVID 19 cases numbers still above 100 per day ** In India, members of the Great Andamanese tribe tested positive for Covid-19, the populations of tribal groups is diminishing fast.
