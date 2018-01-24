Hindu Chaplaincy Training Scholarships Program in Australia
Published 24 January 2018
By Harita Mehta
Chaplaincy is a spiritual counseling support service that is offered by trained religious chaplains. Many chaplaincy places are also funded by the federal government and are paid positions. Chaplains should be qualified and accredited. With an objective to serve Hindus in Australia, a Hindu Chaplaincy Scholarship has been instituted by Hindu Council of Australia. Mr. Surinder Jain, HCA Vice President shares the details
