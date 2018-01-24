Hindu Chaplaincy Training Scholarships Program in Australia

Published 24 January 2018 at 1:33pm, updated 24 January 2018 at 1:38pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Chaplaincy is a spiritual counseling support service that is offered by trained religious chaplains. Many chaplaincy places are also funded by the federal government and are paid positions. Chaplains should be qualified and accredited. With an objective to serve Hindus in Australia, a Hindu Chaplaincy Scholarship has been instituted by Hindu Council of Australia. Mr. Surinder Jain, HCA Vice President shares the details

