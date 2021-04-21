SBS Hindi

Hindu community celebrates Navratri with fanfare in Australia

SBS Hindi

Indians in Sydney, Australia, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Victoria

Community members staged scenes from Ramayana to celebrate Navratri in Australia. Source: Sahil Makkar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 April 2021 at 4:50pm, updated 21 April 2021 at 5:01pm
By Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

The Indian and Fiji-Indian communities celebrated the Hindu festival of Navratri in a unique way in Australia. Some community members staged scenes from Ramayana, the ancient Sanskrit epic, to tell the story of Lord Ram.

Published 21 April 2021 at 4:50pm, updated 21 April 2021 at 5:01pm
By Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Navratri celebrations took place from 13 April to 21 April across Australia
  • The Indian and Fiji-Indian communities celebrated the Hindu festival at a temple in Austral, Sydney
  • The temple has organised a firewalking program on 24th April
The Indian and Fiji-Indian communities celebrated the Hindu festival of Navratri at various temples across Australia. 

However, the highlight of this year was a nine-day long celebration at SSD Ram Krishna Temple in Austral, about 42km from the Sydney Central Business District.

Artists from the Fiji-Indian community have been playing various characters of the Ramayana
Artists from the Fiji-Indian community have been playing various characters of the Ramayana at Ram Krishna Mandir Source: Sahil Makkar


Advertisement
The celebrations took place from 13 April to 21 April.

Ajay Singh, president of SSD Ram Krishna Temple, said more than 300 hundred worshipers congregated every day at the temple during the festival period. 

"We had organised a recital of Sampoorna Ramayana (complete Ramayana) over nine days," Mr Singh said. 

"Members of the Fiji-Indian community staged various scenes from Ramayana to narrate the story of Lord Ram," he said.

Ramayana at RK Temple Sydney
Artists dressed as Rama and Lakshmana for Sampoorna Ramayana Jhaanki Source: Sahil Makkar
 

The arrangements at the temple pleased many devotees.

Sydney resident Sandeep Vithal said he had never seen such celebrations in Australia.

"It just reminded me of India," Mr Vithal told SBS Hindi.

RK Temple Sydney
The Ramayana Paath underway at Rama Krishna temple, Sydney Source: Sahil Makkar


The temple committee has organised a firewalking program on 24th April.

"In keeping with the Fijian custom of wish-making, we are holding a firewalking program at the temple," Mr Singh said.

Mr Singh informed they have received all necessary approvals for the firewalking event. 

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Government provides $500,000 to a Hindu temple in Australia



READ MORE

This Indian-Australian explains how Ramadan celebrations have changed over the years



READ MORE

India further relaxes rules for OCI cardholders



Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists