Hindu community celebrates Navratri with fanfare in Australia

Highlights Navratri celebrations took place from 13 April to 21 April across Australia

The Indian and Fiji-Indian communities celebrated the Hindu festival at a temple in Austral, Sydney

The temple has organised a firewalking program on 24th April

The Indian and Fiji-Indian communities celebrated the Hindu festival of Navratri at various temples across Australia.





However, the highlight of this year was a nine-day long celebration at SSD Ram Krishna Temple in Austral, about 42km from the Sydney Central Business District.





Artists from the Fiji-Indian community have been playing various characters of the Ramayana at Ram Krishna Mandir Source: Sahil Makkar





The celebrations took place from 13 April to 21 April.





Ajay Singh, president of SSD Ram Krishna Temple, said more than 300 hundred worshipers congregated every day at the temple during the festival period.





"We had organised a recital of Sampoorna Ramayana (complete Ramayana) over nine days," Mr Singh said.





"Members of the Fiji-Indian community staged various scenes from Ramayana to narrate the story of Lord Ram," he said.





Artists dressed as Rama and Lakshmana for Sampoorna Ramayana Jhaanki Source: Sahil Makkar





The arrangements at the temple pleased many devotees.





Sydney resident Sandeep Vithal said he had never seen such celebrations in Australia.





"It just reminded me of India," Mr Vithal told SBS Hindi.





The Ramayana Paath underway at Rama Krishna temple, Sydney Source: Sahil Makkar





The temple committee has organised a firewalking program on 24th April.





"In keeping with the Fijian custom of wish-making, we are holding a firewalking program at the temple," Mr Singh said.





Mr Singh informed they have received all necessary approvals for the firewalking event.





