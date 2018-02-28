Hindu Council to honour women achievers.

Source: Hindu COuncil Australia
Published 1 March 2018 at 10:48am, updated 9 March 2018 at 10:51am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hindu Council Australia launches the Gargi Awards for role models in various fields. The award will be presented by the President of Hindu Council of Australia at an International Women's Day ceremony on 11 March at Parramasala in Parramatta.
Published 1 March 2018 at 10:48am, updated 9 March 2018 at 10:51am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share