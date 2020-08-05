Hindus in Australia celebrate as Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The Hindu Council of Australia called upon Hindus in Australia to join in the celebrations by lighting an earthen lamp in their homes in Australia on Wednesday.





The ceremony where India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple was broadcast live on India's public broadcaster Doordarshan on its YouTube channel.





Highlights:

Indian PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court of India last year ruled allowing Hindus to build a temple at the site that has been disputed for decades.

Many Hindus in Australia are celebrating the event.

Mr Nihal Agar, former president of the Hindu Council of Australia told SBS Hindi his dream of a lifetime had come true.





Locals and Hindu sadhus seen on the eve of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Janmabhumi temple on August 4, 2020 in Ayodhya. Source: Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA





India is home to world's largest Hindu population and many Hindus believe the site is the birthplace of one of their most revered deities, Lord Ram.





The site, located in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India's most populated state, was bitterly contested by Hindus and Muslims for decades.





At the centre of the dispute was the demolition of the 16th century Babri Mosque which stood at the place till it was demolished in 1992.





In November 2019, India's Supreme Court ruled the site should be given to Hindus who want to build a temple there and said Muslims would get another plot of land to construct a mosque.





In this file photograph taken on December 6, 1992 Hindu youths clamour atop the 16th century Muslim Babri Mosque. Source: DOUGLAS E. CURRAN/AFP via Getty Images





Following the apex court's decision, the Government of India set-up a trust to build the temple.





On Wednesday, the Indian Prime Minister laid a 40-kilogram silver brick at the site in a ceremony attended by 175 guests.





"It's an auspicious day for all Hindus across the world, not only the billion Hindus in India but half a million who live in Australia as well," Mr Sai Pravastu, the Director for Community Services, Hindu Council of Australia told SBS Hindi.





The Hindu Council of Australia on Wednesday organized an event in Sydney's Blacktown where they broadcast the foundation ceremony live from Ayodhya.





"We're blessed to have this opportunity to celebrate during this crisis. Luckily the officials have given the permission to place the screen here in the Blacktown City Council, so we are displaying the temple images and also planning to go live on the big screen here," Mr Pravastu said.





electronic bill boards with messages highlighting the importance of Bhumi Pujan at Ayodhya will be driving through main streets of Sydney today- for the whole d Source: Sai Pravastu





But not everyone shared the enthusiasm.





Melbourne-based dancer Ruchi Bharti questioned the timing of the event when India is battling coronavirus with some of the highest cases of infections in the world.





"People are dying and losing jobs due to a pandemic, what is the need for such an event. I agree that the Supreme Court has allowed building the temple. But, is it the right time? India is the third-most coronavirus-affected country in the world. It is not the right time to implement this," Ms Bharti told SBS Hindi.





Sydney-based actor and entrepreneur Sanghmitra Kumar echoed Ms Bharti's sentiments and said, "The state of affairs in India is beyond commentary. Our nationality, our patriotism is greater than any temple, mosque or church," Ms Kumar said.



