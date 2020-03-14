Holi and Nowruz festivals cancelled after reconsidering COVID-19 messaging to multicultural communities

Melbourne's one of the biggest Holi festival program has been cancelled by the Shri Durga Mandir administration committee.





Rishi Prabhakar is a member of the committee.





He told SBS Hindi, "We considered the circumstances and government advisory about the COVID19 pandemic, and management committee unanimously decided to cancel the Holi program in view of safety and health of our devotees."





There'll be no celebration of the 3,000-year-old tradition of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, this year in Brisbane or elsewhere in Australia.





Events have been cancelled by the communities, says Mohammadreza Shama, President of the Iranian Society of Queensland.



