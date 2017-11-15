Honk Honk Old Monk Adventure began...





10,000 Miles - 20 Countries - 4 Guys - 40 Days - 1 Tiny car this is a story of Honk Honk Old Monk team's journey. They took part in Mongol rally 2017 and drove half the world.





What is Mongol Rally?

Mongol Rally is one of the most excellent motoring adventures on the planet. The Mongol Rally thunders 10,000 miles across the mountains, desert and steppe of Europe and Asia each summer. There’s no backup, no support, and no set route; just you, your fellow adventurists and a tiny car you bought from a scrapyard. Each year more than 300 teams set off east from the UK and head towards Mongolia. The rules are simple, small car, no support or backup and raise some money for charity.











The Route

The route obviously depends on how much time you have. The team can do it in 4 weeks or 40, entirely up to them. You choose the path and the time you want to spend on the road. Honk Honk Old Monk team has taken the way what known as the central route in the rally is. It requires crossing the Caspian sea from Baku, Azerbaijan into Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan and that we have heard is an adventure in itself.





The cities and places we passed by or stayed at on their route.







Starting Line

Goodwood Motor Circuit, UK

Dover, UK

Calais, France

Antwerp, Belgium

Brussels, Belgium

Luxembourg City

Stuttgart, Germany

Kempten, Germany

Munich, Germany

Prague, Czechia

Vienna, Austria

Bratislava, Slovakia

Budapest, Hungary

Bucharest, Romania

Constanta, Romania

Varna, Bulgaria Istanbul, Turkey

Samsun, Turkey

Batumi, Georgia

Tbilisi, Georgia

Baku, Azerbaijan

Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Dashoguz, Turkmenistan

Bukhara, Uzbekistan

Samarkhand, Uzbekistan

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Semey, Kazakhstan

Barnaul, Russia

Altai, Mongolia

Ulaan Baatar, Mongolia

Ulan Ude, Russia

Finish Line











