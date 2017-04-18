How abolishing 457 Visa will affect Indians?

Immigration Visa Source: SBS Radio
By Vivek Asri
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced he is abolishing the 457 visa program for skilled migrants. How will Indians be affected by this decision? Listen to the interview with migration agent Dhiresh Kohli.
