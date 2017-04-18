SBS Hindi

How abolishing 457 Visa will affect Indians?

Immigration Visa

Immigration Visa Source: SBS Radio

Published 18 April 2017 at 6:51pm, updated 18 April 2017 at 6:53pm
By Vivek Asri
Available in other languages

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced he is abolishing the 457 visa program for skilled migrants. How will Indians be affected by this decision? Listen to the interview with migration agent Dhiresh Kohli.

