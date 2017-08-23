How an Indian Australian entrepreneur failed and became successful again

Available in other languages

Satyadeep Ranyal lives in Sydney with his wife and two kids.





He migrated to Australia in 2005 from Ambala in India.





"Life has been roller-coaster for us. We have seen some very good days but also many challenges," Satyadeep says.





When Satyadeep arrived in Sydney in 2005, he was advised by a friend to open an Indian grocery shop.





"We put in a lot of money and invested in a grocery shop. We had no life. We couldn't celebrate any festivals, take our children out or do anything except run the shop. From morning till late at night, we used to be at the shop," he recalls.





Ranyals had invested over $125,000 in setting up the grocery shop which was not a profitable business.





"We one day accepted and decided to shut the shop as we were in lot of debt," Ranayal says.





He sold the business in 2008 and started afresh.





