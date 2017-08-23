SBS Hindi

How an Indian Australian entrepreneur failed and became successful again

Satyadeep (second from left) with his family

Published 23 August 2017 at 3:56pm
By Emily Itee Dewan
By Emily Itee Dewan
Available in other languages

This week in My Australian Life, Emily Itee Dewan talks to Sydney-based Satyadeep Ranyal who started his own business with much adulation and expectations only to fall flat. Satyadeep had to shut his business down, but this incident led to him learning a very important aspect of entrepreneurship. Tune in to hear...

Satyadeep Ranyal lives in Sydney with his wife and two kids.

He migrated to Australia in 2005 from Ambala in India. 

"Life has been roller-coaster for us. We have seen some very good days but also many challenges," Satyadeep says.

When Satyadeep arrived in Sydney in 2005, he was advised by a friend to open an Indian grocery shop.

"We put in a lot of money and invested in a grocery shop. We had no life. We couldn't celebrate any festivals, take our children out or do anything except run the shop. From morning till late at night, we used to be at the shop," he recalls.

Ranyals had invested over $125,000 in setting up the grocery shop which was not a profitable business.

"We one day accepted and decided to shut the shop as we were in lot of debt," Ranayal says.

He sold the business in 2008 and started afresh. 

Listen to the podcast to learn how Satyadeep turned his life around. 



Would you like to share your Australian Life with
SBS HINDI
? Write to us at hindi.program@sbs.com.au

