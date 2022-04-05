SBS Hindi

How are international sanctions imposed on Russia affecting Indians living there?

ukraine

Scene of a weekend market in Moscow, Russia. Source: AAP Photos/Artyom Geodakyan/TASS/Sipa USA

Published 5 April 2022 at 11:46am, updated 5 April 2022 at 12:15pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

The international community has imposed several economic and diplomatic sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. European Union as well as several other countries like the US, UK, Germany and Australia have declared these sanctions to respond to Russia's decision to invade its neighbour. Listen to this podcast in which SBS Hindi talks to some Indian citizens living in Russia who are facing difficulties due to these sanctions.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

