SBS Hindi

How can skilled migrant women in Australia find their dream job?

SBS Hindi

site_197_Hindi_631058.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 February 2017 at 11:21am, updated 13 February 2017 at 11:23am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Migrant women face some unique issues with finding work in Australia. Even after years of experience back home, migrant women struggle for months, and in some cases years, to get a foot in the door towards your dream job or to rejoin the workforce. Here are some tips from Career Coach Naishadh Gadani to find your dream job.

Published 13 February 2017 at 11:21am, updated 13 February 2017 at 11:23am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023