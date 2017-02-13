How can skilled migrant women in Australia find their dream job?

Published 13 February 2017 at 11:21am, updated 13 February 2017 at 11:23am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Migrant women face some unique issues with finding work in Australia. Even after years of experience back home, migrant women struggle for months, and in some cases years, to get a foot in the door towards your dream job or to rejoin the workforce. Here are some tips from Career Coach Naishadh Gadani to find your dream job.
