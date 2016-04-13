SBS Hindi

How difficult is it for young women to become entreprenuers in India?

SBS Hindi

Prachi Garg

Prachi Garg Source: Prachi Garg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 April 2016 at 8:16pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Meet the young entrepreneur and author Prachi Garg who started her web portal ghoomophiro.com at a very young age and has recently penned a book 'Superwomen' on 20 successful women entrepreneurs in India who themselves started their own start-ups when they were in their twenties. Tune in for this free flowing chat with Prachi Garg to know some of the challenges that young women entrepreneurs face in India and how they may be overcome.

Published 13 April 2016 at 8:16pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds