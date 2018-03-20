How do I get Visa for Tasmania?

After hard work of working week Ash Mehta of Melbourne decided to go to Tasmania. However, he had no idea how to get there.











That’s why like most Indian Australians do he wrote for advice on one of the Social Media group. Within 5 minutes people were telling him all sorts of thing.





Few just could not understand that it was a joke to make them laugh.





Ash Mehta says he loves to be cheeky and say/do things which make people smile, laugh or just run after him.





He says every Friday after work he thinks of all the incidents through the week and makes interesting lines which Indian Australians use in their routine conversations.























Ash questions who have not asked their friends to bring things from India; It could be “Mummy ki Davai”, “Bibi ki Saddi’, “Mere wali Mithai”or left over luggage.





He says we are like this only. This gave him another Idea to ask people in Melbourne to help him get special curry from his Aunty’s house.























But it was replies which make real difference to the story.





Have a read and enjoy…



























