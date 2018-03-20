SBS Hindi

How do I get Visa for Tasmania?

Visa Question

Published 20 March 2018 at 3:38pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
If you have a question like this than either you are very serious or have no idea how visa system works.

After hard work of working week Ash Mehta of Melbourne decided to go to Tasmania. However, he had no idea how to get there.

recovered_f08e0ab58f2e2c4af6b6355d406de96b.jpg


That’s why like most Indian Australians do he wrote for advice on one of the Social Media group. Within 5 minutes people were telling him all sorts of thing.

Few just could not understand that it was a joke to make them laugh.

Ash Mehta says he loves to be cheeky and say/do things which make people smile, laugh or just run after him.

He says every Friday after work he thinks of all the incidents through the week and makes interesting lines which Indian Australians use in their routine conversations.

recovered_676df9c50a4707fa2da5d3e29ec02e80.jpg


 

recovered_00bba05c8538781d703815b1f46dc33d.jpg


Ash questions who have not asked their friends to bring things from India; It could be “Mummy ki Davai”, “Bibi ki Saddi’, “Mere wali Mithai”or left over luggage.

He says we are like this only. This gave him another Idea to ask people in Melbourne to help him get special curry from his Aunty’s house.

recovered_9ee7dd9962917052197116fd224a423f.jpg


 

recovered_990e112da49acf2a3a63ffbe8d144a8d.jpg


But it was replies which make real difference to the story.

Have a read and enjoy…

recovered_336b4cef55a95e314f3f9b57b3d0d5f0.jpg


 

recovered_cc76fb0281ddbeb71ba7ba7bc32acca3.jpg


 

