National Disability Insurance Scheme is to support people with disabilities and it includes mental health. It is managed by National Disability Insurance agency.. Under NDIS, people will be able to receive individual funding directly from service providers. It is open for all Australians up to the age of 65 years.
How does National Disability Insurance Scheme work ?
Mental Health patient with a carer Source: GettyImages/Gary Radler
Published 13 July 2017 at 2:16pm, updated 13 July 2017 at 4:50pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
From 1st July, many new areas across the country are eligible to access the NDIS. Speaking with Anita Barar, Prabhat Sanwan from Mind Australia provides the information on it to get the right support.
