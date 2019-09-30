Australia has downgraded the assessment level of India, Pakistan and Nepal to 3. It means the applicants who wish to apply for a student visa will now have to provide financial evidence and English test if they plan to study with an Education provider whose rating is either two or 3.





How will this change impact the students living already in Australia? Listen to this conversation with Brisbane-based migration expert Suman Dua.











LISTEN TO How downgrading the assessment level will impact onshore applicants? SBS Hindi 30/09/2019 08:18







