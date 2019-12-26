How good was 2019: the year in politics

Source: AAP
Published 26 December 2019 at 5:34pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Gaurav Vaishnav
Source: SBS
For the nation's political leaders, 2019 was a year of crippling drought, bushfires and a bitterly fought federal election campaign won by the Coalition against the expectations of many. Tax, the economy and the environment, along with a host of other issues, kept the Government, Opposition and cross-bench busy in what was a colourful year of federal politics.
