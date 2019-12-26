SBS Hindi

How good was 2019: the year in politics

SBS Hindi

Australian Federal Election

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 December 2019 at 5:34pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Gaurav Vaishnav
Source: SBS

For the nation's political leaders, 2019 was a year of crippling drought, bushfires and a bitterly fought federal election campaign won by the Coalition against the expectations of many. Tax, the economy and the environment, along with a host of other issues, kept the Government, Opposition and cross-bench busy in what was a colourful year of federal politics.

Published 26 December 2019 at 5:34pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Gaurav Vaishnav
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024