How Much Do Pakistanis know about Shaheed Bhagat Singh?

Bhagat Singh Play in Pakistan Source: Indelible -Bhagat Singh Facebook/ Hafeez Chachar, Zainab Dar
Published 26 August 2016 at 6:56pm, updated 31 August 2016 at 12:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Great Martyr of Indian Independence movement Shaheed Bhagat Singh was born in Banga which is presently in Pakistan. However how many Pakistanis today know about his sacrifice? Now Two Pakistanis have made a bold attempt to bring to light the sacrifice of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Pakistan. Hafeez Chachar and Zainab Dar have produced and directed the Documentary and Play titled the 'Indelible - Bhagat Singh'. The Documentary and Play was shown in Islamabad on 13th August. We spoke to the duo to know more about this project and what motivated them to initiate it. Take a look at the legendary Freedom Fighter's house today. A glimpse of the Documentary 'Indelible - Bhagat Singh'
Published 26 August 2016 at 6:56pm, updated 31 August 2016 at 12:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share