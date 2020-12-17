How much do we know about Australia's potential COVID-19 vaccines?

3D print of a spike protein on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19. Source: Universal Images Group Editorial
Published 17 December 2020 at 12:22pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
As Australia approaches the end of an extraordinary year, a new start beckons with optimism for a much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine. But how much do we really know about the potential vaccine candidates in line for an early 2021 release in Australia? Some experts warn many challenges lie ahead including logistics, record-keeping, appropriate supervision and overcoming vaccine hesitancy.
