How much water should you drink?

Published 14 November 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 14 November 2016 at 12:08pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

There are many different opinions on how much water we should be drinking every day. The health authorities commonly recommend eight 8-ounce glasses, which equals about 2 liters, or half a gallon. Dr. Alap Antani shares as per ayurveda how much water should we drink?

