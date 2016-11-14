How much water should you drink?

CC0 Public Domain Source: CC0 Public Domain
Published 14 November 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 14 November 2016 at 12:08pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There are many different opinions on how much water we should be drinking every day. The health authorities commonly recommend eight 8-ounce glasses, which equals about 2 liters, or half a gallon. Dr. Alap Antani shares as per ayurveda how much water should we drink?
Published 14 November 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 14 November 2016 at 12:08pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share