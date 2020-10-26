How one man traversed through three states and almost 4000 km during COVID-19

Mr Sen who works in the solar projects sector often travels to regional parts of Australia for work.





He always harboured the dream to drive through Australia's country-side and remote towns but he never had the chance.





He recently realised his long-held dreams when he travelled to Perth for work.





Highlights:





Sudip K Sen travelled from Perth to Sydney by car for about 3,900 km.

He suggests tips to travel during the pandemic.

He suggests that if you do not trust the condition of your car, then it is advisable to take a premium package of roadside assistance during a long journey.

When Sudip was about 1500 KM far from Sydney Source: Sudip K Sen "This time I was going all the way to Perth. So I decided to come back by road. I transported my car there in a truck and planned to travel from Perth to Sydney by car," he tells SBS Hindi.





He made some special preparations for this trip, he says.





"The most important was the selection of the route at this time of the COVID-19 epidemic. Due to the closure of the borders of some states, I had to change the route.





"I called the NSW service from Perth, who guided me on how to travel to Sydney from Perth by making some changes to my route," he says. A night shot from Sudip's camera, when he was travelling from Perth to Sydney. Source: Sudip K Sen "Not only this, but I also planned my accommodation for two nights during this journey and made arrangements for phone connections of different companies for navigation," he says.





Although Sudeep did not face any problem in his journey, he advises that if you do not trust your vehicle, it is advisable to take a premium package of roadside assistance for a long journey.





