How sadness is different from depression?

Published 31 May 2017 at 2:56pm, updated 31 May 2017 at 3:09pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

A lot of people feel sad at times and they are anxious at times. How normal sorrow or sadness is different from depression and anxiety? Kumud Merani speaks to Dr. Stephen Carbone.

Dr. Stephen Carbone of beyondblue explains, Everyone feels sad from time to time, particularly when something happens that leads to disappointment or loss. And we can all get worried and nervous about things that we have to do such as going for a job interview or things like that. But there are three things that are different about depression and anxiety condition. First of all, it is the length of time the person experiences those changes. With depression, it is persistent low mood that goes on for at least two weeks but generally it goes on for weeks and weeks and sometimes for months. That is different from sadness that lasts for a brief period of time. It is also the intensity. Often people sad and yet they can get on with their lives and do the things they need to do. But with depression impacts ones day to day functioning. It interferes with your relationships, concentration and memory. It makes is harder for you to study or perform well at work. And the same goes with anxiety conditions.

Dr. Carbone suggests that sadness can come and go but with depression it can really rock the boat and actually cause a lot of disruption.

Beyondblue is launching beyondblueConnect, a new mental health peer support program that is free, informal and available to adults with early and emerging signs and symptoms of anxiety and depression.

beyondblueConnect - developed with local community service groups - is available to people of all cultural backgrounds and is funded by the Commonwealth Government through the SEMPHN.

According to the statement released by the beyondblue, The program will be accessible in person, by phone or online and it will be led by trained mentors from diverse backgrounds who have personal experience of mental health conditions.

Beyondblue can be reached at www.beyondblue.org.au

 

 

 

