How the Hammon family started Scenic World in the Blue Mountains 70 years ago

When Harry Hammon started Scenic World in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney, his main attraction was a little wooden carriage on one of the steepest railway rides in the world.





Seventy years later it is still the main attraction, but things have changed and the third generation of Hammons is now running the iconic tourism business.





Scenic World in the Blue Mountains, a World Heritage wilderness near Sydney offers thrilling adventures.





Less than two hours’ drive west of Sydney, the Blue Mountains are named after the natural blue haze created by the vast eucalypt forests. From Sydney’s Central Station, the train trip is two hours to Katoomba, where there are buses for the short trip to Scenic World.





Source: Scenic World





On Scenic World’s Scenic Railway, you’ll descend at an incline of 52 degrees through a cliff-side tunnel. At the bottom explore Jurassic rainforest on the Scenic Walkway, a 2.4 km elevated boardwalk in the Jamison Valley.





You can also descend to the valley on the Scenic Cableway in an enclosed cabin. On the way down to the valley, enjoy spectacular views. Scenic Skyway, suspended 270 metres above ravines, travels between cliff tops and has a glass floor to see the forest canopy.



