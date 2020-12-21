Highlights Many immigrants celebrate Christmas in Australia.

Some believe this festival is their opportunity to integrate with Australia.

Others do it for fun and joy of festivities.

Sadia Niazi has been celebrating Christmas since she moved to Australia in 2016. For her, this is an opportunity to celebrate the Australian way of life and making the country her home.





Listen to Sadia Niazi's story in her own words:

LISTEN TO How these migrants embraced Christmas after moving to Australia SBS Hindi 21/12/2020 08:32 Play

Advertisement







She says Christmas is an opportunity for her to communicate to the country that its festivities and traditions matter to her.





“I felt that we could not confine ourselves to our culture and traditions. If we only communicate as Indians, Pakistanis or Arabs, we cannot adjust here.





“Unless you adapt to the country’s traditions and culture, you cannot feel at home,” she told SBS Hindi.





Christmas tree at Sadia Niazi's home. Source: Supplied by Sadia Niazi





Though Christmas is a public holiday in India, many Indian in Australia start celebrating Christmas only after moving to Australia. They set up a Christmas tree at home and follow other traditions, such as kids writing letters to Santa and receiving gifts.





Source: Supplied by Sadia Niazi





Sonika Sinha says the whole festive environment motivates her to be a part of it.





“I feel it is like when you come to a country where Christianity is the main religion, even though not officially, but it is, it is the part of social life and social fabric.





“There is a lot of festivity around it like we have during Diwali. There are special markets,” says Ms Sinha.





Sonika Sinha's daughter decorates Christmas tree every year. Source: Supplied by Sonika Sinha





She adds that the children bring joys of Christmas with them as they are closer to the wider community than their immigrant parents.





“Children like the whole idea of gifts and chocolates and setting of the Christmas tree. It fills the child with happiness. And as a parent, you will do it for your child. At the end of the day it’s all about being happy with your family,” says Ms Sinha.





Children feel a part of the whole community. They are more ingrained in society.

However, for some people like Sadia Niazi Christmas is about integrating with the community and making relations.





“When I started celebrating Christmas, I felt that my neighbour and my local friends started connecting with me. They realised that Sadia respects our traditions and culture.





“This is how it works in any relationship. The bond is stronger when you respect and celebrate other person's rituals, beliefs, culture and values,” said Ms Niazi, who throws big Christmas parties for her friends.





Source: Supplied by Sadia Niazi





Sadia Niazi is a professional chef, and her Christmas parties are very popular among her friends. She says she used to invite over 100 people at her place.





This year, however, the festivities are constrained due to COVID-19 pandemic, but the spirit is not. Many in the Indian community are celebrating Christmas with warmth and love.











READ MORE Love is in the air: The couple that got engaged at India vs Australia match share their love story







Subscribe to SBS Hindi daily news updates for free. Get news, articles, and podcasts delivered straight to your Facebook messenger. Send the word “News” to our inbox now.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your jurisdiction's restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus



