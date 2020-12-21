SBS Hindi

How these migrants embraced Christmas after moving to Australia

SBS Hindi

Sadia Niazi

Source: Supplied by Sadia Niazi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 December 2020 at 4:25pm, updated 21 December 2020 at 7:43pm
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

Many immigrants embrace Christmas as their own festival after moving to Australia. For some it is an opportunity to integrate while others do it for their children.

Published 21 December 2020 at 4:25pm, updated 21 December 2020 at 7:43pm
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Many immigrants celebrate Christmas in Australia.
  • Some believe this festival is their opportunity to integrate with Australia.
  • Others do it for fun and joy of festivities.
Sadia Niazi has been celebrating Christmas since she moved to Australia in 2016. For her, this is an opportunity to celebrate the Australian way of life and making the country her home.

Listen to Sadia Niazi's story in her own words:

LISTEN TO
How these migrants embraced Christmas after moving to Australia image

How these migrants embraced Christmas after moving to Australia

SBS Hindi

21/12/202008:32
Advertisement


She says Christmas is an opportunity for her to communicate to the country that its festivities and traditions matter to her.

“I felt that we could not confine ourselves to our culture and traditions. If we only communicate as Indians, Pakistanis or Arabs, we cannot adjust here.

“Unless you adapt to the country’s traditions and culture, you cannot feel at home,” she told SBS Hindi.

Christmas tree at Sadia Niazi's home.
Christmas tree at Sadia Niazi's home. Source: Supplied by Sadia Niazi


Though Christmas is a public holiday in India, many Indian in Australia start celebrating Christmas only after moving to Australia. They set up a Christmas tree at home and follow other traditions, such as kids writing letters to Santa and receiving gifts.

Christmas
Source: Supplied by Sadia Niazi


Sonika Sinha says the whole festive environment motivates her to be a part of it.

“I feel it is like when you come to a country where Christianity is the main religion, even though not officially, but it is, it is the part of social life and social fabric.

“There is a lot of festivity around it like we have during Diwali. There are special markets,” says Ms Sinha.

Sonika Sinha's daughter decorates Christmas tree every year.
Sonika Sinha's daughter decorates Christmas tree every year. Source: Supplied by Sonika Sinha


She adds that the children bring joys of Christmas with them as they are closer to the wider community than their immigrant parents.

“Children like the whole idea of gifts and chocolates and setting of the Christmas tree. It fills the child with happiness. And as a parent, you will do it for your child. At the end of the day it’s all about being happy with your family,” says Ms Sinha.

Children feel a part of the whole community. They are more ingrained in society.
However, for some people like Sadia Niazi Christmas is about integrating with the community and making relations.

“When I started celebrating Christmas, I felt that my neighbour and my local friends started connecting with me. They realised that Sadia respects our traditions and culture.

“This is how it works in any relationship. The bond is stronger when you respect and celebrate other person's rituals, beliefs, culture and values,” said Ms Niazi, who throws big Christmas parties for her friends.

Christmas
Source: Supplied by Sadia Niazi


Sadia Niazi is a professional chef, and her Christmas parties are very popular among her friends. She says she used to invite over 100 people at her place.

This year, however, the festivities are constrained due to COVID-19 pandemic, but the spirit is not. Many in the Indian community are celebrating Christmas with warmth and love.

More news:

'Bollywood Car': Meet the man offering Indian taxi rides in Sydney



READ MORE

Love is in the air: The couple that got engaged at India vs Australia match share their love story



Subscribe to SBS Hindi daily news updates for free. Get news, articles, and podcasts delivered straight to your Facebook messenger. Send the word “News” to our inbox now.
People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your jurisdiction's restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Please check the relevant guidelines for your state or territory: 
NSW,
 
Victoria
Queensland
Western Australia
South Australia
Northern Territory
ACT
Tasmania


Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists