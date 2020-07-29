How this small Indian community is thriving in Kalgoorlie, a remote town in Australia's Outback

Highlights Kalgoorlie is home to a small Indian community of 436 people from India

Kalgoorlie is a mining town, home to the Super Pit, the biggest open-pit gold mine in Australia

Indians have been associated with the region since the gold rush era

Kalgoorlie-Boulder, or Kalgoorlie as it is more commonly known, is located about 600 kilometres east-northeast of Perth in Western Australia.





It is home to the Western Australian Goldfields and is the largest city in the Australian Outback.





According to the 2016 census, around 29,873 people live in the Kalgoorlie-Boulder Significant Urban Area, of which almost 1.2% or 436 people are from India.





And while a majority of the population speaks English, Hindi now features among the languages spoken in this remote town.





“Migrants from the Indian subcontinent have been associated with the region since the time of the gold-rush in the region,” says Sachin Khera, who works as a Regional Coordinator in the health sector in the town.





A train passes through the gold mining town of Boulder, later part of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, in Western Australia, circa 1900 Source: Sean Sexton/Getty Images





“In those days, most people from the Indian subcontinent came from Baluchistan and Afghanistan with camels and were mostly involved in transporting goods. At that time there were no facilities in Kalgoorlie, even food and water had to be brought from Perth, we've been told.”





Kalgoorlie today is one of the most important mining areas in the world and is home to the biggest open-pit gold mine in Australia - the Super Pit - which is 600 metres deep and so big it can be seen from space.





Just like a century ago, Indians settled in Kalgoorlie today continue to work in industries and sectors allied to the mining business.











“There are lots and lots of Indians who are working in the mining sector like engineers, mining engineers and electrical engineers," says Silpa Dasariraju, Secretary of the Indian Association of Goldfields, WA. Golden Mile, Western Australia, 1928. Area of Kalgoorlie often referred to as the Golden Mile because of the concentration of gold mines. Cigarette card produce Source: The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images





"I am a physio [therapist] and I, too, work for one of the mining companies and we have doctors who work here to treat the mining injuries. So there is a wide variety of sectors that Indians are working in, related to mining.





“There are also fitters, machinists, heavy-diesel mechanics who work within the mining sector in Kalgoorlie,” she says.





She adds the recent trend of Indians migrating to Kalgoorlie started about 40 years ago and in recent times, many Indian international students have come to study in the town. Indian community celebrating festivals in Kalgoorlie Source: Ravi Bagga





“There are many Indian students at Curtin University’s Kalgoorlie campus to pursue their career in the mining industry, starting from undergrads in mining engineering to diplomas and post-grad certificates and master’s in mining.”





The small community has formed an association, the Indian Association of Goldfields, WA, where they come together to celebrate Indian festivals and events.





Listen to the podcast in Hindi:





“The Indian community settled here has come from all parts of India – there are Punjabis, Gujaratis, Marathis and so many from South of India. So along with celebrating Australian days, festivals, we come together to celebrate a lot of Indian festivals too,” Mr Khera said.





And the community is so small that most of them know each other.





“Even the local Australian community knows us by name. Also, I am the only Sachin here,” he quips.





The Super Pit, Australia's largest open cast gold mine, Kalgoorlie, Western Australia Source: Getty Images/Moment Mobile/Nigel Killeen





But does this regional town offer a future for the next generation?





While most members of the Indian community are employed and work as professionals, there is ample scope for the next generation too, Ms Dasariraju says.





“There are many primary schools for children, including options to send them to public or private schools. We also have similar options for high schools. There is also a TAFE and a University centre too. And in this era of the internet revolution, no facility is far for kids,” she says.





Sachin Khera, though, says there are limitations.





“If you work in the mining sector, this is the best place. I work from 8.30-4.30 pm and I am home at 4.35 pm. I spend the rest of my time with my family. But many members choose to move to Perth when children grow up.





Gold mine workers at Kalgoorlie Source: Ravi Bagga





“If your kids are good at sports and want to pursue a sports activity, there aren’t many skilled or professional coaches. Many families also choose to move for this reason,” he says.





In fact, he says he plans to move to Perth in three to four years.





“The town offers great salary for those in the mining sector. We also get the additional regional allowance. So it is good salary but those who are not into mining, it does not offer the [same scope],” he says.





'No regrets'

Silpa Dasariraju came to Australia to study physiotherapy in 2003. She studied in Brisbane and moved to England for seven years. But she returned to Australia nine years ago.











“When I came back, I wanted to experience regional Western Australia and I am so glad I made the choice of coming to Kalgoorlie.





“I have no regrets and I am not looking at moving anywhere else in the near future because what the city is offering me is flexibility, less travel, I can reach everywhere in 10 mins and you name it, I have got it.





“And like any other regional town, it depends on what you make of it,” she says.





