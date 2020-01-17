How to become an Australian citizen?

The Chambers family, who arrived in Perth from Wales ten years ago, after becoming citizens during an Australia Day citizenship ceremony Jan. 26, 2017. Source: AAP Image/Rebecca Le May
Published 17 January 2020 at 6:28pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Many people choose to become an Australian citizen. More than five million people have been granted citizenship since 1949. The key step is a ceremony where people pledge their loyalty, and accept the rights and responsibilities as an Australian
