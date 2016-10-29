SBS Hindi

How to convert your qualification

Published 29 October 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 10 November 2016 at 4:28pm
By Olga Klepova
Available in other languages

Australia is welcoming more skilled migrants - arrivals with tertiary qualifications have almost doubled since 2001. But a recent Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) report shows only 40 per cent manage to continue working in their professional field. When a lack of local experience and qualifications becomes a hurdle to getting a job - what assistance is on offer?A feature presented by Anita Barar.Tune in...

