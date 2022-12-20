How to dispose of hard rubbish without copping a fine

SBS Hindi

SG hard rubbish curb.jpg

Check council requirements on how you should place hard waste for collection and safety considerations, to avoid having things left behind. Credit: Getty Images- Stuart Murdoch/EyeEm

Published 21 December 2022 at 12:29am
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Moving out or doing a home clean-up? Unwanted bulky household items for disposal are considered hard waste. Here’s what you need to know to get rid of them responsibly and safely.

In Australia, most city councils provide hard waste collection services to households for free. But there are rules around what type of waste is accepted and when.

Australians are among the world’s largest per capita waste producers. But the impact on the environment is still great.
Recent data
suggests Australians are among the world’s largest per capita waste producers.

Most of our rubbish, including hard waste, ends up in landfill.

Hard waste rules

A common rule is not to take out the items until the evening before the collection date. In cases of non-compliance with council requirements, heavy fines may apply.

SG Illegal household dumping at the Sydney street
Illegal dumping can cost offenders thousands of dollars in fines. Source: iStockphoto / Julia Gomina/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The types of items that are acceptable for collection also differ across councils.

E-waste is also typically not accepted in hard waste collections across Australia.

Matt Genever, Interim CEO of Sustainability Victoria explains.

“Anything with a plug or a battery or a power cord is not allowed to be sent to landfill […] So, anything like TVs and batteries and hair dryers and fridges, they need to just be disposed of at certain locations.”

Council transfer stations are the best places to start when looking for facilities that accept and recycle e-waste.

Mobile devices can be recycled to make new batteries, fencing and jewellery.
Mobile devices can be recycled to make new batteries, fencing and jewellery. Batteries and hair dryers and fridges, they need to just be disposed of at certain locations. Source: SBS, Supplied / SBS Supplied

“But if it's something smaller, like a battery, or a mobile phone, there are thousands of places around Australia. Supermarkets or Harvey Norman's, Officeworks stores, those types of facilities often have a disposal point,” Mr Genever says.

Paints are generally not accepted in hard waste collections. Unwanted paint and its packaging can be discarded through
Paintback

, a nationwide free service that accepts end of life and unused paint from households, diverting it from landfill and waterways.

SG toxic products.jpg
Chemicals including cleaners, bleach, insect sprays, pesticides, any fuel, or gas canisters, shouldn't be put out as hard waste, nor put in your bin or tipped down your drain. Credit: Getty Images/Fertnig

Any toxic household product should not be included in hard waste. States and territories run free programs for their safe disposal.

Further information
  • Visit your local council website for current information and resources in your area, including where to dispose of your household chemicals.
  • Some jurisdictions circulate state-wide information on hazardous waste depots, including 
    VIC
    ,
    NSW
    SA
    WA
    , and the 
    ACT
     
  • To drop-off your unwanted paint and packaging, search for a Paintback location 
    here
    .
  • Go to 
    recyclingnearyou.com.au

     for different solutions to dispose of your items responsibly anywhere in Australia.
