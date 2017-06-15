How to make Idli Chili

Surbhi Vasa Source: Surbhi Vasa
Published 15 June 2017 at 5:06pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Here is how you can transform one of the most common South Indian breakfast recipe Idli, into an appetizing party starter . If you have some leftover idlis, cut them into cubes, sauté in oil and inject some Oriental style excitement into it, with vinegar, soya and other sauces, and chunky veggies too. Not just youngsters but adults too, are sure to enjoy this Idli Chilli.
Published 15 June 2017 at 5:06pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share