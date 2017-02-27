How to network with Australian alumni in India?

Available in other languages

One of the key questions for students returning to India after successful completion of their degree is – How to network with Australian alumni?





Recently, with the help of Australian High Commission in India, a unique initiative the Australian Alumni Association of India has been started.





This association invites all alumni of Australian universities and institutions who have returned to India.





Its sole purpose is to strengthen and expand India’s relationship with Australia.





Australian Alumni Association of India Source: AAAI





Vivek Dahiya, the National Director of Membership, says that “the association offers its members a common bond with the country of our ‘alma mater’ – Australia.”





“Working Pro Bono we get together all mates to flourish an organisation which is capable of delivering a plethora of benefits social as well as professionals,” adds Vivek.











The association has a Facebook page to connect all graduates.





In 2015, the association also started Australian Alumni Excellence Awards.





Australian Alumni Excellence Awards Source: AAAI





This recognizes the outstanding achievements by Australian alumni of Indian origin in the fields of:





Entrepreneurship & Industry Excellence





Education & Public Service





Science & Technology





Sports, Art & Culture





Food, Travel, Leisure





Young Achiever Award





Community Service (Citizen of the Year)





In addition, this association offers guest lectures, workshops, mentorship, and career networking opportunities.





To know more about Australian Alumni Association of India and how to become its member on returning to India, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Vivek Dahiya.



