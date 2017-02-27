SBS Hindi

How to network with Australian alumni in India?

SBS Hindi

AAAI

AAAI Source: AAAI

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 February 2017 at 1:51pm, updated 27 February 2017 at 2:07pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

One of the key questions for students returning to India after successful completion of their degree is - How to network with Australian alumni?

Published 27 February 2017 at 1:51pm, updated 27 February 2017 at 2:07pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One of the key questions for students returning to India after successful completion of their degree is – How to network with Australian alumni?

Recently, with the help of Australian High Commission in India, a unique initiative the
Australian Alumni Association of India
 has been started.

This association invites all alumni of Australian universities and institutions who have returned to India.

Its sole purpose is to strengthen and expand India’s relationship with Australia.

Australian Alumni Association of India
Australian Alumni Association of India Source: AAAI


Vivek Dahiya, the National Director of Membership, says that “the association offers its members a common bond with the country of our ‘alma mater’ – Australia.”

“Working Pro Bono we get together all mates to flourish an organisation which is capable of delivering a plethora of benefits social as well as professionals,” adds Vivek.



The association has a
Facebook
 page to connect all graduates.

In 2015, the association also started Australian Alumni Excellence Awards.

Australian Alumni Excellence Awards
Australian Alumni Excellence Awards Source: AAAI


This recognizes the outstanding achievements by Australian alumni of Indian origin in the fields of:

  • Entrepreneurship & Industry Excellence

  • Education & Public Service

  • Science & Technology

  • Sports, Art & Culture

  • Food, Travel, Leisure

  • Young Achiever Award

  • Community Service (Citizen of the Year)

In addition, this association offers guest lectures, workshops, mentorship, and career networking opportunities.

To know more about Australian Alumni Association of India and how to become its member on returning to India, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Vivek Dahiya.

Vivek Dahiya, the National Director of Membership
Vivek Dahiya, the National Director of Membership, AAAI Source: Vivek Dahiya


Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023