How to take part in Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas and World Hindi Day celebrations in Melbourne

On this occasion, the Consulate-General of India in Melbourne has invited members of the Indian diaspora to participate in the program.











Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is organised every year on January 9

The first Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conference was held on the same date in 2003

The committee headed under jurist Dr Laxmimal Singhvi suggested holding the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conference in 2003.

In an audio message to SBS Hindi, Consul General in Melbourne Raj Kumar invited the diaspora to participate in the program.





Consul General of India in Melbourne Mr Raj Kumar Source: Consul General of India in Melbourne





"We would like you to send us video of a poem or essay on any one of the following topics:





1 Role of Indian Diaspora in growth of India / भारत के विकास में प्रवासी भारतीयों की भूमिका





2 Your journey as an Indian Pravasi / प्रवासी भारतीय के रूप में आप की जीवन यात्रा”





Conditions to be followed for the participation are:





· The language of the poem/essay should be Hindi only.





· Total time duration for the poem is maximum 2-3 minutes and for essay is maximum 4-5 minutes.





· The video should be against a white or plain background.





· The last date for sending your video is Thursday 7th January 2021.





· You can send your video by emailing at cons6.melbourne@mea.gov.in





All eligible participants will become part of our program and will be showcased in it.





The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conference is a major event of the government of India which provides an opportunity to connect with the diaspora on a single platform.





On this occasion, the talent and the contribution of the overseas Indian community in the development of India are recognised.





On January 9, 1915 Mahatma Gandhi, returned to India from South Africa and led the freedom struggle of India.





To mark the significance, January 9 was chosen by the government of India to celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas











