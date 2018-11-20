SBS Hindi

How to vote in the 2018 Victorian state elections?

SBS Hindi

How to vote in Victorian State Election

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 November 2018 at 3:54pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

When individuals are voting at the Victorian state election, they are voting for one person to represent the district in the Legislative Assembly and five people to represent their region in the Legislative Council.

Published 20 November 2018 at 3:54pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Nancy Loomba is part of the migrant women empowerment group at Leadership Victoria.

With other ethnic women leaders, Nancy attended a special workshop with the Victorian Electoral Commission to understand and further explain the Victorian electoral system to migrant communities.

How to vote in Victorian State Election
Source: Supplied


Ms Loomba explains that the Parliament of Victoria is divided into two houses

  1. Legislative Assembly which is also called lower House
  2. Legislative Council which is also called Upper House
Ms Loomba told SBS Hindi, “After the election, the party or coalition (a group of parties) with most seats in the Lower House forms the government.  Members of the Legislative Assembly are elected to serve a term of four years.”

She says, “You have to complete a ballot paper for the Legislative Assembly or Lower House by placing number ‘1’ in the box of your preferred candidate, and then number all the remaining boxes in the order of your preference.”

How to vote in Victorian State Election
Source: SBS Hindi


The Legislative Council or Upper House ballot paper features a thick horizontal line.

“If you choose to vote above the line, you must only place a 1 in the box above the party you want to support. Your ballot paper will be counted according to the preferences on the group's registered group voting ticket.” Nancy told SBS Hindi.

How to vote in Victorian State Election
Source: SBS Hindi


She also says, “If you choose to vote below the line, place number ‘1’ in the box against your most preferred candidate and continue numbering 2,3,4,5 and so on in order of your choice. You are only required to number a total of five preferences (i.e. 2, 3, 4 and 5), but can number more.”

For more information, visit https://www.vec.vic.gov.au

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी