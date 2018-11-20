How to vote in the 2018 Victorian state elections?

Nancy Loomba is part of the migrant women empowerment group at Leadership Victoria.





With other ethnic women leaders, Nancy attended a special workshop with the Victorian Electoral Commission to understand and further explain the Victorian electoral system to migrant communities.





Source: Supplied





Ms Loomba explains that the Parliament of Victoria is divided into two houses





Legislative Assembly which is also called lower House Legislative Council which is also called Upper House

Ms Loomba told SBS Hindi, “After the election, the party or coalition (a group of parties) with most seats in the Lower House forms the government. Members of the Legislative Assembly are elected to serve a term of four years.”





She says, “You have to complete a ballot paper for the Legislative Assembly or Lower House by placing number ‘1’ in the box of your preferred candidate, and then number all the remaining boxes in the order of your preference.”





Source: SBS Hindi





The Legislative Council or Upper House ballot paper features a thick horizontal line.





“If you choose to vote above the line, you must only place a 1 in the box above the party you want to support. Your ballot paper will be counted according to the preferences on the group's registered group voting ticket.” Nancy told SBS Hindi.





Source: SBS Hindi





She also says, “If you choose to vote below the line, place number ‘1’ in the box against your most preferred candidate and continue numbering 2,3,4,5 and so on in order of your choice. You are only required to number a total of five preferences (i.e. 2, 3, 4 and 5), but can number more.”



