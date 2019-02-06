How viewing Earth from space can better predict droughts and fires

Australian coast seen from space when ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano circled the Earth on the International Space Station during his Volare mission in 2013. Source: ESA
Published 6 February 2019 at 6:38pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Drought and Bushfires risk could soon be predicted months in advance, thanks to emerging research using satellite technologies. Scientists have been measuring groundwater and soil moisture using data from satellites orbiting the Earth. And it could give Australians forecasters a new tool for mitigating some of the effects of climate change.
Published 6 February 2019 at 6:38pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share