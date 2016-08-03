SBS Hindi

How will GST benefit the Indian Economy?

Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley Source: AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Published 3 August 2016 at 6:16pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

The GST Bill has been tabled in Rajya Sabha today. The Indian Constitution will have to be amended if the GST is to be introduced. But besides the politics around the bill, we spoke to Senior Economist at the Phd Chambers of Commerce Dr S.P. Sharma to know the economic implications of GST being introduced in India.

