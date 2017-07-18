How you going mate? I am going by train.

After few embarrassments in his office Nelton Dsouza decided enough is enough something must be done to explain Australian ling to new comers.





And he is out with an e-book called The Indian Down Under. This book is practically a guide to survive in Australia.





As per Nelton it explains you, How to make clean start in a new country that means literally an insight Aussie culture, language and institutions.





This is how Nelton Dsouza explains why he wrote this book:





Like me, many Indians think moving to Australia is like a walk in the park. It is an English speaking, cricket playing nation, it drives on the left, a developed country and after the US many Indians are calling it home. But unfortunately, on landing here we realise what we knew was only the tip of the iceberg.





Australia is much more than that and the things done here are very different from back home. It is completely a different culture, something someone has to get used to over time.





When I moved here in February 2016, I found it extremely difficult to fit in. Though I had spoken to my friend who had settled here since a year before to understand but I still found it a tough challenge.





Be it making friends or understanding gap/no-gap in Medicare/insurance policies, etc it was too much to take in. At office too, work was done in a strictly professional manner with people hardly speaking to or interacting with each other. With no one to interact or socialize with, I started getting frustrated and increasingly irritating. I never had a problem making friends in India, then why in Australia.





It was only when I spoke to people at casual meets I understood it would take approx 2 years for me to settle in and make friends. It was only then I became calmer and more patient.





I realised that many people like me share the same perspective and then question their move to Australia. Hence I decided to write this book so it can mentally prepare them and guide them in their initial days.





Whats in the book?





There are multiple topics covered in the book, giving each topic its due. The topics are arranged in a particular order, beginning with the process at the airport, immigration, border security, getting a SIM card, etc.





Then it goes on to opening a bank account, registering for TFN, Medicare, Centre link, health insurance, converting an Indian driving license to Australian, etc.





It also details in length how and where to apply for a job in Australia, format your resume, apply for positions, write a cover letter and dress for the occasion. Taxation and superannuation are also explained.





Each topic is written in a concise manner with important tips and tricks. An approximate time frame for each topic is suggested to help the reader understand the required time to accomplish that task. This way he/she can make optimal use of his/her time and refer to the book as a guide.





Apart from the basics, topics on Australia, its culture, language and colloquialisms used is covered in great detail. How to get around, navigate addresses, finding Indian stores and restaurants, where to go for groceries, medicines or shopping is also covered. More importantly, how and where to socialise is explained with tips and go/no-go topics.





Takeaways





With this book, a recent Indian immigrant will find himself/herself at much ease. He/she will find it extremely useful to settle in well and get ahead of the queue and save himself/herself the pain. It is a must-have for anyone who has recently moved or planning to move Down Under.













