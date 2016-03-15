Howrah Bridge Corroding Away

Howrah Bridge Source: Courtesy: Calcutta Port Trust
Published 15 March 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 12 July 2016 at 3:55pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Kolkatta's iconic Howrah Bridge is facing a slow but sure corrosion. Thanks to the pollution, environmental causes and pedestrians tinting it with Paan spittle.Senior Journalist and Bureau Chief of The New Indian Express tells us more...Concept Shivnath Jha.Producer Presenter Kumud Merani
