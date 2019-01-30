Jason Clare, Shadow Minister for Trade and Investment recently visited India and held a series of meeting with Indian political and business leaders.





“India is Australia’s fifth largest trading partner and a key market for Australian resource, agriculture and service exports.





“India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and is on track to become the third largest economy in the world, after China and the United States.





“The trip was very successful and I had some really productive meetings,” Mr Clare told SBS Hindi.





This trip follows Labor’s announcement last year where they have promised to implement the Indian Economic Strategy prepared by Peter Varghese which essentially focuses on ten sectors and ten states that Australia should focus on.





“This is a long term strategy for Australia to build our economic ties with India between now and 2035. And we are committed to it,” Mr Clare said.





Mr Clare said Australia has a very strong potential to cater to India’s need for skilling their young people.





“India has over 850 million people under the age of 35,” he said, adding, “Australian universities must have a hub in the nation’s capital New Delhi to promote Australian universities where they can collaborate rather than compete among themselves.”





He also added there was a huge potential in the tourism sector which can be aided by increasing direct flights between Australia and India.

In addition to the recommendations in the Varghese Report, Mr Clare also said his party has committed to hold Annual Australia Week in India trade missions and work with the Indian Government to establish an internship program for young Australian professionals as part of its FutureAsia plan.





Listen to the interview here:





LISTEN TO Huge potential in education and tourism sector for bilateral trade with India, says Jason Clare SBS Hindi 30/01/2019 07:41 Play





