Hulkiest Bulkiest Indian Sandwich

Hulk Sandwich

A 5 layered sandwich has been originated in Mumbai Source: Supplied

Published 27 June 2019 at 1:53pm
By Kumud Merani
Most of the times a sandwich is considered a quick bite for people of Indian origin. But there’s a sandwich which you just cannot finish by yourself. The Hulk sandwich innovated by an Indian kiosk holder in Mumbai defies definition, so SBS Hindi spoke to the originator of the sandwich Varun Agarwal.

A young entrepreneur Varun Agarwal has come up with the idea of a huge mouthwatering sandwich which nobody can eat on their own in one go. Tucked away in a little by-lane of Goregaon is a kiosk, Om Snacks that serves the Hulk sandwich.

 Varun says, “one can get sandwiches everywhere but I wanted to come up with a novel sandwich that would truly fill people up. Not one person has been able to consume the Hulk on their own.” He goes on to describe the grilled sandwich while he leaves you drooling. It consists of five distinct layers all stuffed with different fillings. It combines capsicums and onions dunked with cheese in the first layer, followed by layer upon layer of soft vegetables cooked in their secret sauce, paneer with a tangy sauce and more vegetables in a garlic sauce, dunked with cheese. Finally, it is topped with mayonnaise and cheddar cheese. No, we’re not being cheesy here!

A hulky Bulky 5 layered sandwich Source: Supplied


 The customers are all delighted with this sandwich that weighs one kilogram says Varun. At least four people can eat this Hulk. He adds, “Well, nobody can open their mouth wide enough to bite into all the five layers!” Of course not, you’d have to be a crocodile to open your mouth that wide.

 
Sandwich Source: Supplied


 

