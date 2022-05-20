SBS Hindi

Humara Neta Kaisa Ho: Election candidates make their final push to win over Indian Australians

SBS Hindi

Early voting centres are open across Australia for a two-week period ahead of the federal election on 21 May.

Cambian reglas electorales para que todos los australianos con COVID-19 puedan votar Source: AAP / Richard Wainwright

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 May 2022 at 11:57am
By Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

SBS Election Exchange in Sydney saw several election candidates from different political parties. SBS Hindi has conducted an interview with the candidates in the third episode of its five-part 'Humara Neta Kaisa ho' series, which discusses the immigration challenges faced by the Indian community in Australia.

Published 20 May 2022 at 11:57am
By Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Simon Kennedy, a Liberal candidate for the seat of Bennelong in Sydney, is married to a woman of Indian descent.

He says he understands struggling Indian communities after the border was closed during the pandemic and families were split up. 

Liberal candidate for Bennelong Simon Kennedy at SBS Election Exchange.
Liberal candidate for Bennelong Simon Kennedy at SBS Election Exchange. Source: SBS


Advertisement
"The specific issue of families visa is something for the Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to look at, but the Liberal party is committed to increasing migration," he says. 

However, Greens candidate Tony Adams says long processing times for visas from the Indian community hint at a racial bias. 

Greens Candidate for Bennelong Tony Adams in conversation with SBS Hindi.
Greens Candidate for Bennelong Tony Adams in conversation with SBS Hindi. Source: SBS


"I see no other reason than the colour of the skin to hold the visas back. Greens would ensure that is not the case," he says. 

Kyinzom Dhongdue is the candidate for the newly formed party, DPDA. She is originally from Tibet.

DPDA candidate Kyinzom Dhongdue at SBS Election Exchange.
DPDA candidate Kyinzom Dhongdue at SBS Election Exchange. Source: SBS


She says, "I came to this country with a suitcase and a thousand dollars. I know that migrant journey, and I am ready to support that for all new migrants."

Andrew Charlton, the Labor candidate from Parramatta in Sydney, understands that his constituency is a major base for the Indian community.

Labor Candidate for Parramatta Andrew Charlton speaks with SBS Hindi.
Labor Candidate for Parramatta Andrew Charlton speaks with SBS Hindi. Source: SBS


"The hard border closures affected many Indian families in Australia. Labor is committed to a fast-track immigration process to unite families if we come to power," he promises.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'