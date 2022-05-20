Humara Neta Kaisa Ho: Election candidates make their final push to win over Indian Australians

Simon Kennedy, a Liberal candidate for the seat of Bennelong in Sydney, is married to a woman of Indian descent.





He says he understands struggling Indian communities after the border was closed during the pandemic and families were split up.





Liberal candidate for Bennelong Simon Kennedy at SBS Election Exchange. Source: SBS





"The specific issue of families visa is something for the Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to look at, but the Liberal party is committed to increasing migration," he says.





However, Greens candidate Tony Adams says long processing times for visas from the Indian community hint at a racial bias.





Greens Candidate for Bennelong Tony Adams in conversation with SBS Hindi. Source: SBS





"I see no other reason than the colour of the skin to hold the visas back. Greens would ensure that is not the case," he says.





Kyinzom Dhongdue is the candidate for the newly formed party, DPDA. She is originally from Tibet.





DPDA candidate Kyinzom Dhongdue at SBS Election Exchange. Source: SBS





She says, "I came to this country with a suitcase and a thousand dollars. I know that migrant journey, and I am ready to support that for all new migrants."





Andrew Charlton, the Labor candidate from Parramatta in Sydney, understands that his constituency is a major base for the Indian community.





Labor Candidate for Parramatta Andrew Charlton speaks with SBS Hindi. Source: SBS





"The hard border closures affected many Indian families in Australia. Labor is committed to a fast-track immigration process to unite families if we come to power," he promises.





